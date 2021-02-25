Joe Bona, age 77, of Prairie Grove, Arkansas passed away surrounded by loved ones on Feb. 19, 2021 after complications resulting from a sudden massive stroke. Joe was born Oct. 26, 1943 to Lora and Joe V. Bona. He graduated from Lawton High School, class of 1961 and had a long and successful career in construction for over 50 years. Joe never met a stranger and was a highly regarded member of every community he ever belonged to.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 47 years, Vickie Bona, his children: Terry Bright; Sherry Bona Stepp; Robert Anthony Bona; Duane Liddell and wife, Kristine; Gary Liddell and wife Sherry; Dawn Marie Liddell; John (Danny) Bona and wife Dawn and Lora Lee Bona Wilbanks and husband Mike; 24 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother and father.
Joe will be celebrated privately by his immediate family, but they invite you to leave comments and memories at Joe Bona — ForeverMissed.com Online Memorials. In lieu of gifts or flowers please consider donations to the Willard Walker Hospice Home or to National Parks.org.
