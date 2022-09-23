Celebration of Life for Joe Bob Harrell age 53, of Indiahoma, will be at 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church, 401 Potter Avenue, Indiahoma, with Rev. Les Banks officiating.
A private family burial will be at a later date in the Post Oak Cemetery, under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick.
Joe Bob passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 1968, at his home in Indiahoma.
Joe Bob Harrell was born Dec. 20, 1968, in Lawton, to Tommy Joe and Mary Jane “Janie” (Zitterkob) Harrell. He attended Indiahoma Public School where he was active in the 4-H and F.F.A. programs. He received the American Farmers Degree and won many ribbons and trophies on his sheep projects throughout the years. Joe Bob graduated from Indiahoma High School in 1987, and later attended Cameron University in Lawton. In 1989, he began working as a radiology aide for Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton. Joe Bob enjoyed music, roping, and reading and was an expert in trivia. He was an outstanding cook and was well known for his award-winning chili. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Indiahoma.
He is survived by his parents, Joe and Janie Harrell of Indiahoma; one sister, Amy Rhoads and her husband Kevin of Indiahoma; one niece Ashley Rhoads and her partner D.J. Pyfer of Indiahoma; one nephew, Tyler Rhoads and his wife Kasey of Indiahoma; one great-nephew, Daylin Pyfer of Indiahoma; his bonus children, Alex Kolinski of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Jerald Kolinski of Lawton; one aunt, Barbara Robertson of Lawton; and a host of cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tom and Ada Harrell and Henry and Babe Zitterkob; one aunt, Dolores Stoll; one uncle, Jimmie Harrell; and two special friends, Sandra Kolinski and Frankie Cable.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice in memory of Joe Bob Harrell.