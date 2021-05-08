Memorial service for Joe Allen DeLong, 73, of Lawton, will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Mark Mucklow officiating.
Mr. DeLong passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at his home in Lawton.
Joe was born September 18, 1947, in Palmer Alaska. His parents were Paul Erickson and Gunilla (Nelson) DeLong-Erickson. He married Lawanna Caldwell and to this union three children were born. He came to Lawton in 1960s where he worked as a postal worker and drove a cab with Yellow Cab Company. Joe married Tammy Ward-Sunday on January 17, 1994, in Lawton. He retired from the Lawton Post Office after 35 years of service. He enjoyed baseball, going to the casinos and fishing. He dearly loved his dog, Girlie. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Tammie Ward-Sunday-DeLong, of the home; three children and spouses, Rodney & Penny DeLong of Lawton, Darrell and Doreen DeLong of Chickasha, and Jessa Harris of Huntsville, Alabama; Tammie's children, Starr Cannon, of Lawton, OK and Dallas Morgandale Smith and his son, Doc Morgandale Smith, of Lawton, OK and stepson, Ben Harden, of Lawton, OK; his brother, Craig; two sisters, Paula and Debbie; his grandchildren, Rodney DeLong, Jr., Ashley, Shelly, Chelsea, Zac, Boux, Aubrey, Elizabeth, Seth, Sarah, Tylor, and Jake; and 19 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Jim.
