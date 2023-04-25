Jodi Ann Diaz was born March 9, 1976 in Lawton to Joseph Yeahpau and Lucretia Chalepah. Jodi passed from this life April 21, 2023. Jodi grew up in Alden and attended Anadarko High School then continued her education at Redlands and Oklahoma City Community College. Jodi married Mario Diaz II in 2011. Jodi loved her family and going on walks. She also loved to watch wrestling and listen to music. Jodi was a positive, free-spirited, loving person, who livened up a room as soon as she walked in. She loved to dance. Jodi loved her family dearly. She loved life and loved her Apache sisters and Apache People. Jodi will be missed tremendously.

Jodi is survived by her husband Mario Diaz II of Anadarko; daughters: Mica Adrianna Hunter of Oklahoma City, and Jalyssa and husband Keelan Bointy of Carnegie; father, Jospeh Yeahpau of Anadarko; brothers: John Yeahpau and companion Tracy Parton of Anadarko; Beau Chalepah of Cyrill and Joseph Yeahpau II of Tulsa; sister, Crystal and husband Devin Bert Sr. of Anadarko; nieces: Katelyn Chalepah, Amiyah Chalepah, Alyssa Chalepah, Emylie Parton-Yeahpau, Evelyn Yeahpau, Elayna Yeahpau, Aubrie Yeahpau, Taylor Pahcoddy, Misty Pahcoddy, and Aubrey Bert; nephews: Jayvin Bert, Camron Bert, Devin Bert Jr., Joseph Yeahpau III, Jerathan Keahnah, Christian Chalepah, and Bradford Haag; a very special grandson Lorenzo Ellis Limon of Anadarko; mother, Lucretia Chalepah of Anadarko.

