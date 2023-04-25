Jodi Ann Diaz was born March 9, 1976 in Lawton to Joseph Yeahpau and Lucretia Chalepah. Jodi passed from this life April 21, 2023. Jodi grew up in Alden and attended Anadarko High School then continued her education at Redlands and Oklahoma City Community College. Jodi married Mario Diaz II in 2011. Jodi loved her family and going on walks. She also loved to watch wrestling and listen to music. Jodi was a positive, free-spirited, loving person, who livened up a room as soon as she walked in. She loved to dance. Jodi loved her family dearly. She loved life and loved her Apache sisters and Apache People. Jodi will be missed tremendously.
Jodi is survived by her husband Mario Diaz II of Anadarko; daughters: Mica Adrianna Hunter of Oklahoma City, and Jalyssa and husband Keelan Bointy of Carnegie; father, Jospeh Yeahpau of Anadarko; brothers: John Yeahpau and companion Tracy Parton of Anadarko; Beau Chalepah of Cyrill and Joseph Yeahpau II of Tulsa; sister, Crystal and husband Devin Bert Sr. of Anadarko; nieces: Katelyn Chalepah, Amiyah Chalepah, Alyssa Chalepah, Emylie Parton-Yeahpau, Evelyn Yeahpau, Elayna Yeahpau, Aubrie Yeahpau, Taylor Pahcoddy, Misty Pahcoddy, and Aubrey Bert; nephews: Jayvin Bert, Camron Bert, Devin Bert Jr., Joseph Yeahpau III, Jerathan Keahnah, Christian Chalepah, and Bradford Haag; a very special grandson Lorenzo Ellis Limon of Anadarko; mother, Lucretia Chalepah of Anadarko.
Jodi is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Alfred Chalepah Sr. and wife Evelyn Chalepah; paternal grandparents Robert “Bob” Yeahpau and Flora Bell Franklin (Wolf); close nieces: Kim Renee Chalepah, and Demi Crisjon Beard; longtime best friend Billie Foreman; special cousin Lawrence Eugene Pahcoddy Jr. (“LL”).
There will be no interment following the service, it was Jodi’s wish to be cremated, but the family would like to invite all guests to share a meal with them at Bethel Baptist Church afterward.
Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Bethel Baptist Church, Anadarko. There will be an all night wake/Cedar Ceremony at 7 p.m., Monday, April 24, 2023 at Chalepah Homestead Alden.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. — 8 p.m., Sunday, April 23, 2023, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Monday, April 24, 2023 at Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Anadarko. Arrangements are under the direction of Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home Anadarko.