Jocelyn joined her Mammaw (Betty Love) in heaven on Aug. 22, 2021. A memorial service will be held noon, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at Fletcher Assembly of God Church.
Jocelyn Ann Kerns was born Aug. 25, 1971, in Lawton, to Ernest Wayne Creek Sr. and Carolyn Joyce Creek. She was the second oldest of four children. She began school in Pennsylvania in 1976 before graduating from James Wood High in Winchester, Va., in 1989. She married James G. Kerns on Feb. 14, 1997. They were married for 24 years, during these years they had two daughters. They resided in Cross Junction, Va., before moving to Sterling where they lived for eight years.
Jocelyn worked in the factory industry before working for the private Christian school systems and was currently employed by the Indian Health Services. Jocelyn was a member of the Fletcher Assembly of God Church as well as a member of the Chickasaw Nation, HOYRA, and GNHA. Jocelyn had a passion for the rodeo life and her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her nine grandchildren, help raising two of them.
She is survived by her husband, Jamie Kerns; three daughters: Lindsey Shanholtz and her husband Chad Shanholtz; Courtney Chasteen and her husband Andrew Chasteen; and Breauna Kerns; one son, Joshua Kerns Sr.; and her parents, Ernest and Carolyn Creek Sr.; two sisters: Windy Creek and her partner Robert Baker Jr. and Jamie Creek and her husband George Hunter Jr.; one brother, Ernest Creek Jr.; nine grandkids: Joshua Kerns Jr.; Dalton Kerns; Hunter Kerns; Harley Shanholtz; Braylon Chasteen; Zakarhyah Chasteen; Vincent Chasteen; Caydyn Chasteen; and JoZie-Lynn Chasteen.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Joyce and Betty Love, Othel and Margaret Creek; great-grandparents: Frederick and Algreida (Grandma Shorty) Fowler; one aunt, Carolyn Margaret Cary; and one uncle, Mike Spriggs.
An online guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.