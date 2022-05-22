Funeral services for Joanne Frances Curran, 90, Lawton, will be at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel in Lawton with Deacon David R. Little officiating.
Mrs. Curran died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Lawton.
Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home, Lawton.
The funeral service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
A rosary service will be held at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022, then the family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
She was born Sept. 30, 1931, in Boston, Massachusetts to John and Annabelle (VanLeeuwen). She graduated from Millis High School in Massachusetts in 1949. She received a bachelor’s degree in education from Bridgewater Teachers College in Massachusetts in 1953. She went on to become a teacher and taught at Westwood, Massachusetts and Lawton Public Schools for a combined 27 years. During that time, she married the love of her life Francis P. Curran on Dec. 26, 1954, in Millis, Massachusetts. She traveled with her husband while he was in the military with tours at Fort Bliss, Fort Rucker, Connecticut, Germany and Fort Sill. During those tours they were blessed with four children, Ann, John, Kevin, and Karolyn. Joanne was an active volunteer and believed in service to others. She taught religious education for many years, was a member of the Oklahoma Retired Educators Association, Comanche County Retired Educators Association, Brownie Leader, Campfire Girl Leader, Cub Scout Den Mother, volunteer at the Oklahoma Blood Institute, facilitator for AARP Tax Aide site. Joanne was a member of the Lawton Noon Lions Club from 1989 until her death. One of her favorite volunteer activities was sponsoring the International Students assigned to Fort Sill. As a result of this, she built many long-lasting friendships around the world.
Survivors include her four children and their spouses: Ann and David Little, Albuquerque, New Mexico; John and Heather Curran, McKinney, Texas; Kevin and Maureen Curran, Elgin and Karolyn and James Vaughn, Lawton; four grandchildren: Dawn and husband Jason Brooks; Sean Little and husband Gary Pyland; J.R. and wife Samantha Vaughn, and Mary Curran and great grandchild, Everett Jace Vaughn.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two sisters: Rachel Orr and Katherine Murphy.
In lieu flowers Joanne requests memorial contributions be made to Lawton Noon Lions Club Charities, P.O. Box 673, Lawton, OK 73502.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com