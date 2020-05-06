Private funeral service for Joanne A. Brill will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home
Chapel with Rev. Bob Davis, Pastor of Wesleyan Nazarene Church officiating.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Friends may view from 9 am to 9 pm Tuesday and Wednesday and from 9 am to noon on Thursday at the funeral
home. The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the
Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Joanne A. Brill, 82, silently passed away in her Lawton home Sunday, May 3, 2020, joining her late husband David P.
Brill (deceased December 4, 2019). Joanne was born January 19, 1938 in Berea, Ohio to Paul C. and Lenore Louise
(Bartholme) James. This is where she spent her childhood, graduated high school, and developed a deep religious
purpose. She later moved to California where she met David P. Brill. They were married November 27, 1970 in West
Covina, California.
Joanne became a school bus driver with the Arcadia Public School system in California. This is a position in which she
took great pride. Joanne had a deep dedication to her faith and took trips abroad in acts of faith. Her later years
afforded her a wisdom and kindness that she shared with people from all walks of life. Joanne enjoyed traveling and
spending time with her family. She was insistent on being called grandma by everyone she welcomed into her home.
Joanne and David moved to Lawton in 2005 to be near their continuously growing family and descendants. She was a
member of Brockland Free Will Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Denise Laurel and husband Harold Hanson, Penny Hunt and husband David, Kenneth
Clark, Patrick Clark and wife Margaret Segovia and Lenore Brill; 14 grandchildren, Chandra Lucksted, David Brill, Emily
Tucker, Nathan Laurel, Angela Secrest, Isabel Perez, Samuel Perez, Kenneth Clark, II, Enrique Perez, Charles Flanders,
James Perez, Michael Clark, Breanna Clark and Patrick Clark, II; 28 great grandchildren and one great great
grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a great granddaughter, Makayla Brill.
