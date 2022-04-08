Joann Riecker was called to Heaven to be with the Lord on April 1, 2022, at the age of 87.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and sister. She will be greatly missed by many. She was surrounded by infinite love.
She will always be with us wherever we go.
Joann was born to Emma and Elbert Gee on April 29, 1934 in Lawton. She graduated Lawton Senior High school and attended Cameron University and the University of Oklahoma. She married Ronald Riecker in 1963 and had four children: Scott Riecker of Wichita Falls, Texas; Ray Riecker of Snellville, Georgia; Cindy Diehm Married to Fritz Diehm of Flower Mound, Texas; and Emily Riecker of Conway, Arkansas. Grandchildren include: Alanna Riecker, Colton Diehm and Cayla Diehm, Dylan Riecker and Haley Dale, Rory McGoldrick and great-grandchildren: Bently, Claire, Olivia, and Scarlet, with extended grandchildren: Alyssa Guth and Keely Guth with William Galbreth as extended great-grandchild.
A celebration of Life will be Sunday April 10, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Lawton Ritter-Gray Funeral Home at 632 SW C Ave in Lawton, with The Rev Kelsey Cobbs officiating.
Please join us at this time to celebrate Joann’s Life and all the memories that were made with such a wonderful woman who would help anyone in need.
A live stream of the service will be provided by the Funeral Home for those who cannot attend in person. Please go to grayfuneral.com for the link.