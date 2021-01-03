JoAnn (Curtis) Akin, 79, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 30, 2020. JoAnn was born in Frederick, to Joseph George and Lou Ella Marie (Keele) Curtis on Sept. 11, 1941. JoAnn graduated from Frederick High School in 1959 and on Aug. 24, 1962 she was joined in marriage to Travis Akin, also from Frederick. Four children were born into this union, Ty, Amy, Matt and Curt. JoAnn received a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in English from Cameron University in 1973. She previously attended the University of Oklahoma from 1959-61.
JoAnn was a Sunday School teacher, former Deacon, and a life-long member of the First Christian Church in Frederick. She remained very active in her church family which she adored and loved.
As a child, JoAnn grew up working in the historic Curtis Café in Frederick for her grandfather I.E. (Joe) Curtis and grandmother Maude Curtis who had started the café just after Oklahoma’s statehood began. Her father Joseph and mother Lou Ella took the reins and ran the café for many years until it finally closed in the late 1980’s. JoAnn was an accomplished Advanced Placement, English Composition, and English Literature teacher in Frederick High School for more than 30 years. She mostly taught 12th grade. Throughout her time as a teacher, she touched numerous people’s lives who grew up in, and went to school in Frederick. She had fond memories of the students, fellow teachers, and administration during her prestigious and long career of preparing kids in education and in future life lessons. JoAnn also spent much of her additional time with Travis running T&J Farms in Tillman County raising cattle, and growing wheat and cotton. After her retirement from teaching, she lovingly managed a growing family with 17 grandchildren while helping Travis and Curt with the many responsibilities that come with farming and ranching.
JoAnn loved spending time on the farm with Travis and guiding her four kids with unconditional love. She especially loved to spend time and correspond with her grandchildren. JoAnn was an avid reader, loved history, and writing and doting and counseling her children and grandchildren. She loved working puzzles, crosswords, and was truly a master at English Composition. She was an avid fan of all sports related to the Frederick Bombers, and the Oklahoma Sooners. She will be remembered and forever defined by her intellect, selflessness, caring, and love for her family and friends, as well as her devotion to her Savior, Jesus Christ. JoAnn loved the Lord with all her heart and soul.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Travis; sister Marky (Curtis) Crosby and brother-in-law, Sam Crosby of Carney; brother, Creede Curtis of Stillwater; son, Ty (Jennifer) Akin of Windham, NH; daughter, Amy (Ed) Wade of Moore; son Matthew (Angela) Akin of Richmond, VA; and son Curt (Danna) Akin of Davidson; grandchildren: Collin Wade; Evan Wade; Zachary Akin; Brett Akin; Claire Akin; Lauren Akin; Kirby Akin; Ryan Akin; Adam Akin; Michael Akin; Cutlus Johnson; Amara Akin; Izabella Akin; Mia Akin; Romeo Akin; Ethan Akin, and Annalia Akin. JoAnn is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, whom she loved so much.
Viewing will be family only. A memorial service was held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the First Christian Church, 500 N. 15th Street, in Frederick. The memorial service was live streamed through the First Christian Church of Frederick Facebook Page. Funeral services are provided by Jackson Funeral Home in Frederick. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.net. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the First Christian Church of Frederick. Donations can be mailed or delivered to 500 N. 15th Street, Frederick, OK 73542.