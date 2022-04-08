JoAnn Brown, age 62, of Lawton passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton.
JoAnn was born on March 31, 1960 in Warsburg, Germany to George and Marie (Hodges) Woodard. She graduated from Lawton MacArthur High School and later graduated from Cameron University with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. She worked at Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center, where she enjoyed being around and helping the people. JoAnn was an avid gardener, but she loved nothing more then being around her friends and family and watching her son and grandsons play sports. The birth of her son was very special to her, as well as the birth of her grandsons and meeting and marrying the love of her life. A special woman that only saw the good in people. JoAnn was a shy person, until she got to know you and then would do whatever she could to help you.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Marie (Hodges) Woodard and one sister, Georgia Hawkins.
JoAnn is survived by her husband, Montez E. Brown of the home; two sons: AJ Lewis and wife Traci of Norman and Montez O. Brown of Duncan; one daughter, Angel Brown Valencia of Albuquerque; two grandsons: Kyler Lewis of Norman and Nixon Lewis of Norman; one niece, Marilis Ross of Lawton; three nephews: James Hawkins Jr. of Lawton; Jai’vaugh Campbell of Lawton and Raymond Straughter of Grant; one sister, Sharline Campbell and husband Vernon of Lawton and two cousins: Tolar Russell of Cache and Raymond Russell of Cache along with numerous other relatives and close friends.
Funeral services for JoAnn Brown will on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.