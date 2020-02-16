Joan E. ‘Jo’ Hall, age 71, Lawton, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was born December 30, 1948 in Newark, New Jersey to Charles and Florence Auer. She grew up in New Jersey where she graduated high school.
Joan was a long-time Lawton resident and was working at a local taxi cab stand when she met Keith Edward Hall. They were married October 5, 1993 in Lawton. He preceded her in death on April 24, 2018. Joan was a homemaker and enjoyed knitting.
She is survived by her sister, Gail Gormley and husband Scotty, Clearwater, Florida, her twin sister, Jan L. Pridatkow, Hudson, Florida, a nephew, Paul Buckley, and a niece Tracy Couch.
Her parents and a nephew, Ron Buckley, preceded her in death.
Her cremated remains will be placed in the Fort Sill National Cemetery in a private ceremony at a later date.
