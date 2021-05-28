Joan Brents, 83, passed away on May 24, 2021 at Pikes Peak Hospice Care in Colorado Springs, CO. She was born Aug. 13, 1937 in Asher, to Dee and Verda (Everett) Hargis. Joan was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed reading, studying the Bible, and hosting tea parties for her grandchildren and friends. She was a Sunday school teacher for many years, taught Bible study in her home, and later became a member of Sunny Lane Baptist Church in Del City. She volunteered teaching English as a second language and was a member of the Sebastian County Republican Women of Fort Smith, AR. She resided in Lawton for many years and later in Ft. Smith, AR.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Charles Brents, two brothers, Donnie and Kenneth Hargis, and grandson, Byron Poindexter.
Surviving are three children: son, David Smith and wife, Linda, of Alexander, AR; daughter, Susan Christiansen and husband, Ed, of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter, Cynthia Bunch and husband, Mike, of Del City; four grandchildren: Stephen Smith; Jason Smith; Lauren Kucera; and Gary Poindexter; sister, Bobbie Vick, of Ada; brother, Orville Hargis, of Altus; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Kincannon Memorial Chapel in Altus at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Interment will follow at Altus City Cemetery, Altus.
Memorials may be made to Kincannon Funeral Home, 3020 N. Main St., Altus, OK 580-482-1800.