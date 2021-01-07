Joan Blake Ward, 96, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in Duncan.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Callaway-Smith-Cobb Chapel, with Rev. Randy Southerland officiating. Burial will be in the Marlow Cemetery under the direction of Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral and Cremation Services in Marlow.
Joan was born Wednesday, Oct. 22, 1924 in Marlow, to Ross and Anna (Smith) Blake. She attended Oak Lawn Schools, and was a 1942 graduate of Marlow High School. Joan met Homer Troy “Pete” Ward, and married him in November of 1943, and they celebrated 43 years of marriage until his passing on March 16, 1986. She was a Civil Service employee, working in accounting and payroll. Joan also served as the Treasurer for the Oak Lawn School Board of Trustees. She had resided in Duncan for the last 25 years, but prior, she had resided in the Lawton and Marlow areas. Joan was a longtime member of New Hope Baptist Church West in Duncan. The things Joan loved the most were shopping, sewing, and spending time with her family.
Joan’s survivors include, grandson, Heath Morgan of Walters; great-grandson, Jace Morgan of Walters; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Other survivors include her close friend, Louise Nix and longtime caregiver and friend, Norma Hamilton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Joni Geneal Morgan, three brothers: Ruel Blake, Douglass Blake,and Ross Blake, Jr.; sister, Geneal Henson, and her longtime companion, Frank Pankey.
