A Celebration of Life Service for Joachim O. Maiwald, 74, of Lawton, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept., 23, 2022 at the Eastside VFW Post 5263 at 103 NE 20th Street, Lawton.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 Joachim Olaf Maiwald began his walk with the Heavenly Father. The Lawton/Fort Sill community lost a beloved husband, father, grandpa, and soon to be great-grandpa.
Joachim “John” Maiwald was born in Flensburg, Germany on March 15, 1948 to Heinz and Edith (Stellmacher) Maiwald. The family left impoverished Germany after World War II to seek a better life in the United States. The Maiwald’s and their three children, Brigitte, Joachim, and Lothar passed through Ellis Island on July 1, 1953, coming to America when Joachim was five years old. His father settled their family in Amarillo, Texas. The family was granted citizenship in 1962. Joachim attended school in Amarillo, attending Palo Duro High School and Amarillo High School where he received training in advanced electronics. He graduated with the class of 1966. Joachim married Wanda Faye Andes on Nov. 21,1970 in Boise City. They moved to Lawton in 1977 where they raised their two daughters. He worked for Sears Roebuck for 35 years. Joachim was gifted in his work in electronics. He would often help his daughter’s friends by fixing broken radios, TVs, stereos, and speakers, never turning down one of their requests. Joachim will most be missed for the joy and laughter he spread with his sense of humor. Never one to take anything too seriously he could always be counted on to be ready with a joke or prank. He will be dearly missed.
Joachim is survived by his wife of 51 years, Wanda; daughters: Alicia Wood and Jennifer Schoolfield and her husband, Terry; three grandchildren: Taylor Wood; Cody Schoolfield and wife Lexi, and Ryan Schoolfield; his brother, Lothar Maiwald and his wife, Gladys; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Brigitte, and his grandson, Chase.