A Celebration of Life Service for Joachim O. Maiwald, 74, of Lawton, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept., 23, 2022 at the Eastside VFW Post 5263 at 103 NE 20th Street, Lawton.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 Joachim Olaf Maiwald began his walk with the Heavenly Father. The Lawton/Fort Sill community lost a beloved husband, father, grandpa, and soon to be great-grandpa.