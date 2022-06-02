Funeral services for Jo Vantine Franklin, will be at 10 a.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at Hulen United Methodist Church, Rev. Brantley Tillery officiating with words by Jason Hosch. Burial will be in the Letitia Cemetery east of Lawton. Visitation will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday evening at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Myrtle Jociephine (Vantine) Franklin was born to Odis Cullen and Ruby May (Winton) Vantine on June 23, 1940 in Temple, and departed this life in Lawton, on May 29, 2022 at the age of 81 years, 11 months and 6 days.
Jo grew up in rural Comanche and Cotton Counties. She married William Lewis “Bill” Franklin on Feb. 14, 1959 in Lawton. They made Lawton their home until moving to the farm near Hulen in 1987.
Jo was a member of Hulen United Methodist Church. She was a God-fearing woman who exemplified the meaning of kindness, love, generosity, compassion, service and humility. She shared her love of Jesus and baking with so many. Her time in the kitchen was her time with God and she did it every day that she was able. As she shared many times, her kitchen was her sanctuary. You never had to wonder how important you were or how much Jo loved you.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and also a brother and sister-in-law, John and Regina Vantine.
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law: Donna and David Baxter of Lawton, and Rhonda and Dennis McCants of Walters; a son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Dana Franklin of Hulen; six siblings and spouses: Cora Roach and John of Fletcher; Eugene Vantine and Diane of Sterling; James Vantine of Sterling; Mary Vantine of Elgin; Ronald and Donna Vantine of Perkins, and Ruby Ann Brown of Clayton; four grandchildren and spouses: Ryan Baxter and Christina of Soul, Korea; William Taylor and Sweta Baxter of Lawton; Madigan Bay McCants of Lawton, and Hailey JoAnn Franklin of Hulen; three great-grandchildren: Clifford James Baxter; Ava Jociephine Baxter and Madden Theral Ves Penn; other relatives and a host of friends.
Memorial donations can be made to Camp Lu-Jo KISMIF, P.O. Box 2232, Lawton, OK 73502.