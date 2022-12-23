Funeral service for Mrs. Jo Thomas will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Sean Cho, Pastor, officiating.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.
Mrs. Jo Thomas, age 88, passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, 2022 at her home in Lawton.
She was born Sept. 25, 1934, to George W. Savage and Mattie (Pfaff) Savage in Whitesboro, Texas.
She married the love of her life CW4 (Retired) Jack W. Thomas of Sadler, Texas on Aug. 16, 1952, in Sherman, Texas. Jack passed away Jan. 26, 2020.
She graduated Valedictorian of her class at Whitesboro High School in 1953, the youngest of 12 siblings to have graduated there. While being offered a full scholastic scholarship to the University of Texas, she chose to become a homemaker instead.
Jo and Jack made a home together for over 67 years, 42 years of which he served in the United States Army as a soldier and civilian. During their marriage and the years since his passing, she enjoyed her busy and full life as a military wife, mother, and community volunteer. She volunteered many hours to the ministries at the Lawton First United Methodist Church where she and Jack were long time members, including community breakfasts, bereavement dinners, and United Methodist Women. Her homemade desserts were legendary among friends and family, with coconut cream pie being the one virtually everyone loved the most. She also enjoyed her time as a volunteer at the Fort Sill Thrift Shop, having served in that capacity for more than 32 years. In her leisure time she enjoyed gardening, sewing, canning, fishing, traveling and collecting her treasures that included coins, stamps, Precious Moments, Hummels, Cabbage Patch Dolls and hummingbirds.
Her life as a military wife took her to many parts of the United States including Hawaii for three years and twice to Germany for a total of over five years. When it was all said and done, Lawton was home for the Thomas family off and on for over 50 years with both of their children graduating from Lawton MacArthur High School.
Survivors include son, Capt. (Retired) Paul D. Thomas and wife Rosetta, Tahlequah, and daughter Pam Thomas Worthington and husband Todd, Fairhope, Alabama; six grandchildren: Jon Logan and wife Dana; DeWayne Logan and fiancée Tressa Crook; Amy Logan; Paula Thomas-Linwood and husband Terry; Ryan Worthington, and Dr. Emily Worthington Lambert and husband Logan; 14 great- grandchildren: Robbie Logan, Thomas Logan, Taryn Manthey, Paige Christensen, Marcus Logan, David Logan, Sidney Logan, Tavariah Logan, Chloe Gandy, Kaitlynn Logan, Tristan Linwood, Kennedy Linwood, Rhett Lambert and Addie Scott Lambert; six great-great-grandchildren: Kamre’ Carey, Serena Logan, Sylvie Logan, Delena Logan, Isaiah Christensen and Ezekiel Christensen. She is also survived by one brother, James Savage and wife Elaine and a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, nine sisters and one grandson.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the First United Methodist Church of Lawton or a charity of your choice in Jo’s memory.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com