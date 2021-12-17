Jo Nan Rose Avery Dec 17, 2021 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral service for Jo Nan Avery will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Robert Gorrell, Pastor of Centenary United Methodist Church officiating.Burial will follow in Letitia Cemetery, east of Lawton.The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.Jo Nan Avery, 87, of Lawton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at her home in Lawton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists