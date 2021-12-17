Funeral service for Jo Nan Avery will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Robert Gorrell, Pastor of Centenary United Methodist Church officiating.

Burial will follow in Letitia Cemetery, east of Lawton.

The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.

Jo Nan Avery, 87, of Lawton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at her home in Lawton.

