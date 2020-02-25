Funeral for Jo McElroy Jennings, 90, Wichita Falls, Tx, is pending with Whinery Huddleston Funeral Service.
Mrs. Jennings died Saturday Feb. 22, 2020.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
