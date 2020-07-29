Private family funeral service for Jo Ann Jump will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Northside Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Tompkins and Rev. Michael Williamson officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Jo Ann Jump died Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma at the age of 83. She was born July 29, 1936 in Elgin, Oklahoma to H. B. “Bud” and Mable (Lake) Mitchell. She grew up in the Fletcher area and was a 1954 graduate of Fletcher High School. She married Don Jump on September 19, 1953 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He preceded her in death on September 29, 2018.
Jo Ann joined her husband in the family business, Southwest Abstract & Title Company, and remained active in the company until the time of her death. She was instrumental in offering the first real estate closing services in Comanche County.
Jo Ann was a member of Northside Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and Bible School. She was also a member of Lawton Business Women’s Club. She enjoyed quilting and taught quilting. Her three granddaughters were the light of her life. She enjoyed hosting them and their friends, which is why she was affectionately known as “Grandma Jo”, a role she loved as much as she would eventually enjoy being “Nana” to their children.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Dale Wilson, Lawton, Oklahoma; three granddaughters, Lindsay Dawn Hollmuller and husband Dayne, Dallas, Texas, Andrea Russell and husband Jeremiah, Fort Worth, Texas, and Mallory Wilson, Lawton, Oklahoma; four great grandchildren, Tayson Wilson, Roman Russell, Dylan Hollmuller and Isla Russell; two sisters, Geneva Schumann, Norman, Oklahoma and Judie Rearden and husband Joe, Elgin, Oklahoma; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Her parents and her son, Steve Jump, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 1715 NW Taylor, Lawton, Oklahoma 73507.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.