Funeral for Jo Ann Brown, 62, Lawton, will be Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Mrs. Brown died April 1, 2022

Visitation will be Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston

Interment will be Monday, April 11, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com