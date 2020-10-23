Funeral service for Jo A. Ferrell will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, October 26, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Harmon, pastor of Lost Cowboy Church, Gracemont, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Jo A. Ferrell, age 85, formerly of Lawton, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. She was born March 25, 1935 in Lawton to Robert and Nora Ferrell. She graduated from Lawton High School in 1954. She attended Oklahoma College for Women where she graduated with a teaching degree. She then moved to Burleson, Texas where she taught for 39 years. She also coached basketball, softball and track and served as athletic director. The softball field at Burleson High School was named after her. She was a mentor to many of her students and young acquaintances. She was an accomplished wood carver and loved to do wood crafting.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Geraldine Skaggs, Dorothy Reynolds and WIllene Penick, brother-in-law, Carlton Penick, two nephews, Dennis Penick and Jerry Skaggs and four nieces, Pat Mitchell, Linda Vurrell, Dellene Scott and Tammy Skaggs.
Survivors include nieces and nephews, Jack Lytle, Shirley Roth, Gail Burkham, Bobbie Spencer, Helen Self, Robbie Ledford and Sharon Curtsinger, numerous great nieces and nephews, a very special friend, Ruth Griffith and many other special friends in Texas.
