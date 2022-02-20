Funeral services for Jimmy Ray Nye, Sr. will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the Hale’s Memorial Chapel in Davis, with Pastor Willard McCartney, Jr. officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow at the Dougherty Cemetery.
Jimmy was born Dec. 25, 1938, in Amber, to the late Odisa P. and Mary Bernice (Simmons) Nye. He died on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Lawton, at the age of 83 years, 1 month and 20 days. Jimmy and the former Ms. Linda R. Pugh were united in marriage on Aug. 14, 1970, in Oklahoma City.
Jimmy grew up in the Chickasha area. Following a very challenged youth, he joined the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17, serving from 1956 until 1959. After his service to our country, Jimmy returned to Oklahoma, where he spent several years working in the warehouse for Brown Manufacturing, prior to working in field installing siding and windows. In 1962, Jimmy left Browns and started his own company, Nye’s Home Improvements. During his 40+ years in business, he operated in both Texas and Oklahoma, retiring in 2002.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; five sons: Kenny Nye and wife Celli of Denton, TX; Kevin Nye of Lawton; Jimmy Nye Jr. and wife Annette of Amarillo, TX; Justin Nye and wife Monique of Wynnewood, and Tony Nye and wife Nicole of Lawton; one daughter, Tami Hawkins of Sulphur; five grandchildren: Kenny Nye II; Mark Hernandez; Brian Nye; BJ Nye, and Morgan Nye; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Peggy Hilty of Duncan.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by three siblings: TD Nye, Jerry Lowe, and Betty Ann Lowe.
Services are entrusted to Hale’s Funeral Home of Davis.