Jimmy Ray Byford was born on October 2, 1936, in Duncan, Oklahoma, to Loyce Edward and Minnie Mozelle (Luckett) Byford. He passed away on Saturday, March 14, in Oklahoma City. He was 83.
Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, March 17, 5:30-7:30 PM at Whitt Funeral Home. A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, at 1:30 P.M. in the Whitt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Southerland officiating. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home/Oakcrest Cremation Center.
Jimmy attended school at Empire High School, graduating in 1955, and then attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University on a basketball scholarship. Jim was also an excellent baseball player. He was employed as a shift leader at Halliburton, working there for 34-1/2 years. He was currently employed at Chisholm Trail Casino as a slot technician for 12 years. He loved all sports. He enjoyed playing golf and softball. He loved his boat and staying at Lake Texoma. He loved watching his children and grandchildren when they were playing their sports. Jim was an avid OU football fan and loved the Dallas Cowboys.
He was preceded in death by his parents and great granddaughter, Evelyn Watson.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Joann; children: Lyndle and wife Kim Byford of Marlow, Ricky and wife Vickie McCauley of Comanche, Richard and wife Darla McCauley of Waurika, Debbie and husband Robert Manley of Springer, and Rodney and wife Jerri Donn McCauley of Comanche; grandchildren: Megan and husband Clayton Robbins, Chris Byford, Corbin Byford, Seth and wife Shelby McCauley, Ethan McCauley, Ryan and wife Margaret McCauley, Ross McCauley, Ashley and husband Jeremy Whitecotton, Katie and husband Ethan Driver, Mitchell Manley and Brittney Lackovic, Morgan Manley and Charles Reeves, Whitney and husband Anthony Campbell, Madison and husband Reece Watson, and Garrison and wife Kirsten McCauley; and 23 great grandchildren.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Chris Byford, Corbin Byford, Seth McCauley Ethan McCauley, Ross McCauley, Ryan McCauley, Mitchell Manley, and Garrison McCauley.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Oklahoma Heart Association, PO Box 841125, Dallas, TX 75284-1125.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.whittfh.com.