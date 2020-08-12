Jimmy Moore, 78, Walters, OK
Viewing will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020, beginning at 9:00 am, with the family greeting friends from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters, OK. He will then make the journey back to Coldwater, MS, where a graveside service will be held in the Magnolia Cemetery under the direction of Ray-Nowell Funeral Homes at a later date.
James Maurice Moore was born to Joe Stanton and Maudie Mae (Tate) Moore on May 2, 1942 in Al, MS and departed this life in Walters, OK on August 10, 2020 at the age of 78 years, 3 months and 8 days.
Jimmy grew up in Arkabutla, Mississippi, graduating from Coldwater High School in 1961. He married Janie Duncan, making their home in Mississippi. After her passing he married Linda Dolman Greggs on August 8, 1979 in Coldwater. They have made their home in Mississippi and Oklahoma.
Jimmy worked for and retired from Miller Transport at the age of 58 and was in the Million Mile Club for safe driving. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Walters, helping with the food pantry and monthly meals on wheels for the church.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Calvin Moore and Polly Powell; his wife, Janie Moore; and recently a son, Jerry Moore.
He is survived by a son, Randy Moore and wife Cathy; stepchildren, Rodney Greggs and wife Michelle, Montie Dulin and husband Ronnie, and Jody Dye; 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; 5 siblings, John Moore, Faye Schoggins, Murry Dickerson, Janice Grady and Robbie Lusk; lots of nieces and nephews.
Donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, Walters, OK, to Cancer Centers of America, or to Coldwater First United Methodist Church.