Jimmy McCoy Sr, age 79, of Lawton Oklahoma passed away 21 January 2020 at home.
He was born in Montgomery, Alabama July 10,1940 to Thomas and Annie Ruth McCoy.
When Jimmy was seventeen years old, he paid his eldest sister $5.00 to sign for him to join the
military due to the fact he was under age and his parents refused to give their permission. He
did two tours in Vietnam, two tours in Korea and five tours in Germany. During this time, he
married his childhood sweetheart Eva Mae Love and raised four children. After 32 years “In this
man’s Army,” (His words.) Jimmy retired with the rank of Command Sergeant Major.
With his military career behind him, Jimmy started a second career as a civil servant. He was
very active in the community he was a member of The Buffalo Soldiers, Lifetime member of the
DAV, Lifetime member of Vietnam Veteran of America Chapter 751 Lawton, Lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and many other organizations.
He is preceded by his parents, five brothers and two sisters. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Eva Mae McCoy (nee Love) of 58 years; his children, Sharon Ann McCoy, Jimmy McCoy Jr, Sandra Ann McCoy, and Thomas Daniel McCoy; his sisters, Annie Lee McCoy, Dorothy Ruth McCoy, Savannah Wills (Gus), Betty Jo McCoy, Hazel Willis (Gene), Christine McCoy and Maragret McCoy; his in laws Kim (Thomas) McCoy, Essie Mae (Joe Lewis) McCoy, Hal (Brenda) Love, Joe (Gentha) Love, Clint Love, Clanvis (Jessie) Love, Mae Bessie Owens (Daniel) and Wilma Love. He will be truly missed by his five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and all who knew him.
Funeral service for Jimmy McCoy with full military honors will be held January 29, 2020,11:00 A.M. at Frontier Chapel in Fort Sill, Ok. Burial will be at Post Cemetery, Ft. Sill, Oklahoma under the direction of Whinery Huddleston Funeral Service.