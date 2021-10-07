Memorial service for Jimmy Ray Jones Sr., will be at 10 a.m., Saturday Oct. 9, 2021, at Tonny’s Total Control Center 17 NE Maine St., Lawton.
Jimmy Ray Jones Sr. was born at Fort Sill, on July 25, 1947 to Rev. Louis K. Jones and Annie Mae Jones (Hartley). Jimmy grew up in Lawton, and graduated from Douglass High School in 1965. After graduation, Jimmy attended Langston University and earned his BA in Physical Education in 1969. He later earned his Master’s Degrees in School Counseling and School Administration. Jimmy worked for the Lawton Public Schools for over 40 years where he retired as a school principal.
Jimmy was a lifetime educator and staunch community advocate for the education of all children, even after his retirement. He dedicated his life to volunteering for many organizations and giving to charities to make a difference in the Lawton community. Jimmy was an avid golfer and held a special place in his heart for the Douglass High School and Langston University community.
Jimmy had three children with his former wife, Robbie Jones West. He was a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church.
Jimmy departed this life Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Lawton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Louis K. Jones and Annie Mae Jones (Hartley) and his siblings: Evelyn B. Johnson (Baby); Louis C. Redd (Hygerrine); Isabella V. Jackson, Martha J. D. Watley and Juanita V. Singleton.
Cherishing Jimmy’s memory are the survivors: His sister, Pauline R. Parish (Millard); his sons: Jimmy R. Jones Jr. (Kandra) of Lawton and Jerrold (Tonny) Jones of Lawton and his daughter, Dia L. Jones of Philadelphia, Pa. He will be missed by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.