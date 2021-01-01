Memorial service for Jimmy James Johnson will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Cody Howard, Pastor of First Baptist Church, Fletcher officiating.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, wearing of masks and social distancing rules must be followed during the memorial service.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
James Lee Johnson, 60, Lawton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 after an automobile accident. Jimmy, a local landscaper and entrepreneur, known by family and friends as Jimmy James, was born Nov. 18, 1960 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Russell LaVaughn and Frida Mae (Hutchinson) Johnson. Jimmy lived in California for several years, before moving to the Lawton area where he lived the past 25 years. Jimmy loved his family and was a devoted grandfather. He had a passion for animals, especially dogs and horses. He was proud to be a Lawton Ranger, and loved race cars and motorcycles.
Jimmy is survived by his wife Kathy Johnson; children: Ryan “Shane” Moffett; Ashley Johnson; and Shelby Lutack, and step-children: Jennifer Howard; Cody Howard; and Samantha Godwin. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren.
