Jimmy Doyle Kervin was born on Feb. 17, 1957, in El Paso, Texas to Mr. and Mrs. A.S. Kervin. He entered Heaven’s gate on Dec. 16, 2022.
Jimmy graduated from Fletcher High School in 1975 where he was active in basketball and baseball. He attended Cameron University. He was the manager of TH Rogers Lumber Company in Fletcher for many years.
Jimmy enjoyed fishing and was an avid fan of the OU football program. He was a successful businessman and was a friend to all who knew him. His greatest accomplishment was the acceptance of Messiah, Jesus of Nazareth.
His best friend was his niece Michele Kervin-Woolbright. She was often found sitting in the backseat when Jimmy went on dates.
Jimmy is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Shelby and Madeline Kervin of Elgin; nephew, Lt. Shelby (Bubba) Kervin, Plano, Texas PD and Leslie of Prosper, Texas; niece, Michele Kervin-Woolbright and Bink of Sterling; great-nieces and nephews: Trevyn Woolbright and Madison of Elgin; Ty Woolbright of Elgin; Talyr Woolbright of Sterling; Tanner S. Kervin of the U.S. Air Force; Gracee Paige Kervin and Livea Kervin of Prosper, Texas; and three great great-nephews: Pierce, Pryce and Pate Woolbright of Elgin.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents.
A special thank you to his closest and true friends: Cathy Whitmore of Cyril and Ted Barber of Fletcher who were always present during his battle with cancer.
A special thank you also to Willow Park Health Care Center, especially Ms. Sherry who took care of his daily needs.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19, at Fletcher Cemetery under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home. Rabbi Michael Weygant of Rosh Pinah Synagogue in Oklahoma City will officiate.