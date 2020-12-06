Funeral service for Jimmy Don Camp, 75, of Sterling, will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at Faith Bible Church with Rev. Leonard Reimer and Dr. Greg Baxter officiating.
Mr. Camp passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 in Oklahoma City.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to Covid restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and church. Live streaming will be available on the church facebook page.
Jimmy was born on July 22, 1945 in Lawton to Calvin Lee and Margaret G. (Nottingham) Camp. He grew up in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School in 1965. He served in the Army Reserves from 1965 until 1972 and during that time, he married Miss Jacqueline McConnell on June 30, 1967 in Lawton. Jimmy worked civil service at Fort Sill for 30 years before retiring and was also a volunteer Sterling firefighter for 20 years. He was also a member of Faith Bible Church and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a 32nd degree Mason from Lodge 540 and was also at one time a Shriner. He and Jackie moved to Sterling in 1980 and Jimmy served on the City Council for several years and also served as Mayor of Sterling.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie, of the home; three sons and a daughter in law: Jim B. and Stacy Camp, of Chickasha; Jarrod Camp, of Dallas, Texas, and Michael Zuniga, of Sterling; his brother, Calvin Lee Camp, Jr. and wife, Diane, of Sterling; his sisters: Barbara Anderson, of Lawton; Pam Pratz, of Lawton and Peggy Camp, of San Antonio, TX; four grandchildren: Hailey Craighead and husband, Vincent, Callie Camp, Gabriel Camp, and Elly Camp; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters: Marcie Sneed and Mary Hagler.
