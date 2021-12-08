Jimmy Dean Durham, 78, was born Sept. 11, 1943 in Mountain View, to J.D. and Pauline (Walker) Durham. He passed away on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, with his family by his side at his home in Duncan.
The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 between 5 p.m. — 6:30 p.m. at Whitt Funeral Home, Duncan. Services are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. at Whitt Funeral Home with Pastor Chuck Garrison officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeff Durham, Bryan Durham, Chad Durham, Brady Durham, Logan Durham, and Nathan Butler. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8900 NW Cache Road, Lawton, under the direction of Whitt Funeral Home.
Jimmy attended Lawton High School and Okmulgee Tech. He married Deborah Ann Seibert on April 25, 1970 in New Braunfels, Texas.
Jimmy was a truly competent man who had an innate understanding of what made things work and how to fix them. You never needed a repairman as long as he was around. He was a Civil Service employee at Fort Sill for 22 years, making training aids for the Army, before his retirement in 2001.
He loved carpentry and worked in his shop on many projects. He also was an avid fisherman that was always looking for that really big one.
He and his wife raised three sons who were active in FFA and showed several breeds of animals. He loved attending their shows and was always so proud of their accomplishments. Now his six grandsons and one granddaughter have been the light of his life. He loved God and his family with all his heart.
Preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Debbie; children: Jeff Durham, Bryan Durham, Chad and spouse Tresa Durham; grandchildren: Jaxon, Spencer, Cheyenne, Brady, Logan, Sterling, Stetson; and sisters: Jauauna and spouse Chuck Garrison, Carolyn and spouse Raymond Butler, Jean and spouse Donald Duncan.
Memorial donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611 or online at pulmonaryfibrosis.org.