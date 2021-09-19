Memorial service for Jimmy Dale ‘JD’ Caldwell, 56 of Seguin, Texas, will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Letitia Baptist Church, with Raymond E. Caldwell officiating.
The wearing of masks is requested, but not required.
Jimmy passed away on Aug. 14, 2021 at his home in Seguin, Texas.
Burial will be at Letitia Cemetery under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Jimmy was born on Sept. 19, 1964 in Lawton, to Charles L. and Lois (Erdman) Caldwell, Jr. He was a 1982 graduate of Lawton High School. He was a hard worker and perfectionist at everything he did. He never said “no” to anyone in need and had a big heart. Jimmy worked for Nelson Refrigeration as a crew chief under the government contracts of Ingersoll Rand for Military Post and Base exchanges, traveling with his job. He also worked for Ruben’s Electric Automotive Company in San Antonio, Texas. Jimmy worked at the Goodyear Plant in Lawton. He also worked for Hink’s Auto Electric for The Hinkle Twins, Dail and Gail Hinkle. Jimmy grew up in a sports competitive family of bowlers and golfers. He bowled in the youth leagues known as AJBC, at that time, at Holiday Bowl in Lawton. He also bowled adult leagues at Holiday Bowl with his siblings Raymond and Vicki Caldwell.
He was so talented with his hands, he could fix, build, create paint, draw, sketch, and rebuild anything. Jimmy loved to sing karaoke and was really good at it. Jimmy also enjoyed riding his Heritage Softail Harley, and took in the scenery while on his job travels across the country. He was the family clown, he loved to make people laugh and feel at ease.
Survivors include three brothers: Raymond E. Caldwell and wife, Phyllis; Rodney S. Caldwell and wife, Deborah, all of San Antonio, TX, and Charles R. Caldwell and wife, Laura, of Alma, AR; one sister, Victoria L. Caldwell, of San Antonio, TX; three nephews: Preston M. Laughy and Brady J. Caldwell, both of San Antonio, TX, and Jaedon Mitchell, of Alma AR; two nieces: Ainsley M. Caldwell, of San Antonio, TX, and Emberlin Caldwell, of Alma AR.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lois Caldwell; and an older sister, Deborah A. Conway.
“In the Shadow of the Wichitas” celebrates the rich cultural history of Lawton, Oklahoma. The four-part documentary seeks to recognize key participants in the area’s development and was produced by The Lawton Constitution with support from Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Comanche Home Cen…
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.