Celebration of life service for Jimmy Dale “Hobo” Walker will be at 2 p.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Allen Hampton, The Christian Center officiating.
A reception will follow at Hank and Amanda Walker’s residence.
Jimmy Dale “Hobo” Walker, age 80, of Lawton passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Lawton. Mr. Walker was born Feb. 27, 1942 in Hominy, to Clyde W. and Verda L (Robinson) Walker. Jimmy was drafted into the U.S. Army at Fort Sill, and served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
Jimmy Walker (Hobo) followed his father’s passion of movie theaters and worked alongside him in Lawton, and managed the Video franchise. This consisted of the Lawton Theatre, the Dome, Video Triple, 82nd Drive-in, Showcase Cinema and the Vaska. With the changing of focus of the franchise, Hobo took to his other passion of motorcycles; managed Dennis Easter Yamaha / Honda for 15 years. Ultimately Hobo returned to his true love of movies owning and operating the Vaska theatre until retirement. Anyone that knows Hobo knows that he could not just sit around the house, so he taught himself the art of making neon glass and did work for several of the signage companies throughout the region. Knowing his talents of working with others ‘Construction Unlimited’ put him to work as a superintendent. During this time, he managed multiple projects ranging from casino remodels to road building. His talents had no boundaries due to his general ability to get along with everyone and staying dedicated to the completion of the job.
When Hobo wasn’t putting his talents to use; he loved being out riding motorcycles, four wheeling, hanging out at the lake with a hot BUD in his hand, but most of all just being a part of the Walker clan. His devotion to his mother and father, to his wife of 57 years, children, grandchildren, brothers, cousins, nephews, and nieces was unwavering. Family came easy to him as did being a friend to all. He never knew a stranger. He would help in any way that he could, not expecting anything in return other than a good laugh. Many times, it was at his own jokes. However, that didn’t matter he was there for all who needed an extra hand.
Survivors include his wife, Charlene (Seay) Walker, of the home; children: Kandy Batson and her husband, Steve Batson, Midland, Texas; Deidra (Dee Dee) Fisher, Charlotte, North Carolina; Jimmy D. Walker Jr. (JD) Walker and his wife, Susan, Norman; four grandchildren: Kayla Myers, Norman; Isabel Gerace, Dallas, Texas; Madison Fisher, Durham, North Carolina; Grayson Walker, Norman, and one great-grandchild, Levi Clyde Walker, Norman, and numerous other family members.
He is predeceased by his mother and father, Verda L. (Robinson) and Clyde W. Walker and a brother, Harry S. Walker.
