Jimmy D. Brumbalow was born May 16, 1930 in Frederick, Oklahoma to Otis and Lillian Brumbalow. He passed away February 11, 2021 at the age of ninety.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Whinery Huddleston Funeral Service.
Jimmy married Loretta Rhodes on May 21, 1951 in Frederick, Oklahoma. Jimmy served six years in the United States Air Force. He worked at Spartan Aircraft, Surplus City, Civil Service and ran his business, Jim’s Gate 3 TV and Apollo Electronics. After retiring from Civil Service he worked at Northrop Corporation until he retired in 1992.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents Otis and Lillian Brumbalow; brothers Otis “Buster” and Jerry Brumbalow; wife Lorretta Brumbalow; daughter Dee Ann Rose; Son-in-law James Clark; Daughter-in-law Jeannie Brumbalow.
Jimmy is survived by his children Jimmy D. Brumbalow of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma; Karen Lynette Kesner and husband JR of Lawton, Oklahoma; and Dale Brumbalow and wife Terry Lynn of Euless, Texas; ten grandchildren, Jon Brumbalow, Jamie Clark, Micheal Rose, Zachary Rose, Ivy Myers, Jessica Aunan, Jerad Brumbalow, Shannon Kessner, Jordan Kessner and Jayden Kessner; nine great grandchildren, Elizabeth Clark, Calvin Wagoner, Major Edmonds, Hunter Meyers, Ashley Harper, Conner Aunan, Jacob Brumbalow, Lillian Aunan, Aria Zehren ; four great-great grandchildren, Legend Colby, Caynen Thompson, , Gabrielle Harper and Victoria Harper.