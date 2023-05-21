Memorial service for Jimmy Charles Igo will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in the Indiahoma High School Gymnasium with Rev. Les Banks, pastor of the First Baptist Church, Tipton officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder.
The family will greet friends on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home in Lawton.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook Page.
Jimmy Charles Igo went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the age of 67. He was born to Kenneth and Pauline Igo on Aug. 4, 1955, in Snyder, OK. He attended Indiahoma Public Schools, graduating high school in 1974. Jimmy had a love for sports and was an avid hunter and fisherman — passions he would continue to pursue throughout his life and share with his brother, children, and friends.
Jimmy met his greatest love in his wife, Cecelia Ann Wiles, in 1974 while attending college at Cameron University. They were married on Aug. 12, 1977, at the First Baptist Church in Indiahoma. Together they raised two children, Alicia Igo Harris of Indiahoma, OK and Eric James Igo of Tulsa, OK. Alicia inherited her father’s love for music, especially Classic Rock and Country. They shared many precious moments listening to the classics and enjoying each other’s company. Jimmy and his son, Eric, shared a passion for being outdoors and hunting. They spent countless hours checking feeders and cameras, sitting in stands and hunting the creeks and woods together.
In addition to being a dedicated husband and loving father, Jimmy was an accomplished craftsman. He and his brother, Terry, were taught the trade of carpentry by their father, Kenneth, and Jimmy went on to teach his son, Eric. In the hours these men spent working together, many treasured memories were made. As a custom trim carpenter, Jimmy’s work can be seen throughout Oklahoma. If you’re reading this, you’ve almost certainly shared a meal in a kitchen built with his beautiful custom cabinets or passed through a door and threshold he trimmed. Some of his personal favorite projects were the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain, the Shamrock Bank in Altus, OK, the trophy case housing Indiahoma’s State Championship Gold Ball, the fellowship hall kitchen of the church where he married his beautiful bride and, of course, the home of any family member built during his career.
Jimmy loved attending local craft shows with his wife where they showcased woodwork that he made, and Cece painted. They were almost guaranteed to sell out at each show but always made sure to set aside pieces for family. You will find his custom Christmas ornaments, walking sticks, knives, key chains and many other unique treasures in the homes of all Jimmy’s loved ones. The collaboration with Cece that Jimmy was undoubtedly most proud of is the family they built. His daughter Alicia and son-in-law Chris gave him the gift of his grandson, Hayes, in November of 2020. In recent months, Hayes and his “Pops” could be found having long conversations about life in the same front yard where he taught his own kids to ride bikes and play basketball. Jimmy loved his wife, children and grandson as much as anyone has ever been loved on this Earth.
He is survived by his lovely wife, CeCe; their daughter, Alicia Igo Harris, her husband, Christopher Harris, and their son Hayes; their son Eric Igo, his wife, Nikki Igo; his mother, Pauline Igo; his sister, Coretta Albright; his brother, Terry Igo and his wife Karen Igo as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. Those he leaves behind are better for having received his love and kindness. Anyone who met Jimmy would, from that point forward, be known as his “buddy”. Jimmy liked to say “Life is too short not to stop and talk to a friend.” and what a blessing it is that he truly lived by that.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Igo; sister, Regina Igo; and brother-in-law, John Albright.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Indiahoma High School FFA Chapter and the Indiahoma High School Athletics Department.