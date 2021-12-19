Funeral service for Jimmie Ray Hobbs, 74, of Lawton will be 9:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 in the chapel of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home in Lawton.
Jimmie passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Lawton surrounded by his family.
Burial will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing and visitation will be held from Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 from noon to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Jimmie was born on Jan. 6, 1947 in Tucumcari, New Mexico to the late Audra S. Hobbs and Mary Lee (Nials) Hobbs. He grew up in Logan, New Mexico, where he graduated from Logan High School as one of six total graduates. Jimmie proudly served his Country in the US Army. He served two tours in Vietnam and retired from the Army after 20 years of dedicated service.
Jimmie enjoyed golfing and bowling, as well as being a hands on worker. He was a Tolkien fan, and thoroughly enjoyed the Lord of the Rings book series.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Hobbs, of the home; sons: Bradley (Lori) Hobbs of Lawton and Chad Hobbs of Lawton; as well as many caring family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions be made in Jimmie’s honor to the Vietnam Veterans of America at www.vva.org