Jimmie McGuire passed away at the age of 69 on April 27, 2021 in Oklahoma City.
Jim was born on June 12, 1951 in Yokohama, Japan to Newton Edward and Kimi Hashimoto-McGuire. A lifetime Lawtonian, Jim married Cindy Weeks on July 28, 1978. Together, they lovingly raised one son, Jimmie Charles. Jim also took great pride in his role as “Jim Dad” to Janelle Saitone-McGuire, Jimmie’s wife, and “Pop Pop” to Rhett, his beloved grandson.
A 1970 graduate of Lawton High School, Jim entered Cameron University that fall. Academics were not his strong suit…but Jim was a genius with anything mechanical. He shifted his focus to managing the family business, McGuire’s Exxon, until the franchise closed its operations in Lawton. Capitalizing on his automotive expertise, Jim became a successful Sales Manager at several car dealerships in Lawton and Altus. His early love for muscle cars, trucks and motorcycles became a lifetime passion for fast cars, his first, a prized 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle 396, and his last, a 2008 LS-3 Chevrolet Corvette, a recent retirement gift from his wife, Cindy.
When residential real estate started to boom in Lawton in the 1990’s, Jim joined Cindy, and became “TEAM McGuire”. Cindy and Jim were early innovators of the husband and wife Real Estate Teams, providing clients with complete brokerage services. Together, they achieved great success in all aspects in the field of sales and property development. With Cindy in charge of sales and marketing, Jim shifted his attention to design and construction, specializing in one of a kind custom built homes. Additionally, Jim focused on contributing to affordable housing, working tirelessly with his crews to efficiently renovate repossessed houses that would be affordable to lower – mid income families.
Aside for fast cars, Jim was an OU Sports Fanatic, in particular — Sooner Football. He also had a love for the ocean and Hawaii. On any given day, Jim would be wearing anything OU Red and White or one of his many tropical print shirts.
Jim led an amazing life, as a husband, father, and grandfather – all guided by his love for the Lord, Jesus Christ.
Jim is survived by his wife, Cindy, of Lawton; his son, Jimmie Charles, wife Janelle; grandson Rhett, and soon be to granddaughter in Hemet, California. Jim’s brother, Henry, resides in New York City.
Jim will always be remembered for his kind and compassionate spirit, his open-armed “not going to let you go hugs”, and his wickedly good humor in combination with his nonstop smile that could melt snow…“A LIFE SO BEAUTIFULLY LIVED…A HEART SO DEEPLY LOVED”.
