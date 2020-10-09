Celebration of Life for former Tipton resident, Jimmie Lou Walden age 84, of Lawton, Oklahoma will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 12, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Tipton with Rev. Harold Gaches officiating. Services are under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick, Oklahoma. Mrs. Walden passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at a Lawton hospital.
Jimmie Lou (Coffer) Walden was born November 15, 1935, in Tipton, Oklahoma to Lee Douglas and Clydia Inez (Floyd) Coffer. She attended Tipton Public Schools, graduating from Tipton High School in 1954. She later attended Cameron Junior College in Lawton. On January 1, 1959, she and Earl Benson Walden were united in marriage in Lawton, Oklahoma. Jimmie Lou owned and operated the Cotton Patch Florist in Tipton for over 40 years; retiring in 2016. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Tipton. Jimmie Lou was a “People Person”; she loved people and never met a stranger. She had served on the Tipton Chamber of Commerce Board, Tipton City Council, Tipton Senior Citizen Board, and was selected “Women of the Year” in 2010, by the Tipton Chamber of Commerce.
She is survived by her husband, Earl Walden of the home; one daughter, Kim Garrod and her companion David Wright of Yukon, Oklahoma; one granddaughter, Kailee Hardesty and her husband Zach of Yukon, Oklahoma; and one great-grandson, Cooper Hardesty;
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Clydia Coffer.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Jimmie Lou Walden.
