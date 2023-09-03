Funeral for Jimmie Lee Rogers will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rodney Campbell officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The service may be viewed by following the Livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Jimmie Lee Rogers, age 90, of Lawton, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:57 a.m. in Oklahoma City. He was born on Nov. 11, 1932 in McIntosh County to Alvis Emmit Rogers and Ruby Mahaney Rogers. He grew up in eastern Oklahoma and worked on the farm until he was drafted into the United States Army at the age of 18 on Nov. 11, 1950. Mr. Rogers served as a corporal and served in the Korean War from 1950-1953. He was discharged with a physical disability due to his blindness. After the Korean War ended, Jimmie worked for Freeman Construction in Lawton as a cement finisher. He married the love of his life, Audrey F. Hicks on Jan. 24, 1956 in Wichita Falls, Texas. In 1972 he had an accident while working with Freeman Construction which caused him to become completely blind and fully disabled.
Survivors include his four adult children and their spouses: Jerry W. and Martha Rogers, Keithville, Louisiana, Paula J. Rogers- Holt, Chickasha, Charles D. Rogers, Lawton, and Jammie L. and Thomas Koch, Yukon; three sisters: Regina Rogers-Plotnik, Corpus Christi, Texas, Jackie Camp, Lawton, and Sister, Shirley, Maryland; one brother, Mac Mcconnell, Lawton, and many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sweet love, Audrey Fay; one grandchild, Brian Dean Rogers; four brothers: Ural, Billy, Marvin and Little Jimmy; son-in-law, Jack Holt; daughter-in-law, Mary Brooks-Rogers; sisters-in-law: Allison Rogers and Dolores O’Leary Rogers, and brother-in-law, Jimmy Don Camp.