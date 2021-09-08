Funeral service for Jimmie Lee Alexander will be at held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Greater Galilee Baptist Church in Lawton.
She passed Thursday night at home in Norman holding her grandsons Alvin Payne hand as she took her last breath. She will be missed by many.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton, under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Jimmie Lee Alexander was born on Jan. 15, 1925 in Montezuma, Georgia and later moved to Lawton, where her sister Annie Grace Monts lived. She became a member of Greater Galilee Baptist Church. She loved being a humble servant of the church.