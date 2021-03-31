Funeral service for Jimmie Johnson, 71, Walters, will be at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 10 a.m., Rev. Roger Noland officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home. Viewing from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Jimmie Lee Johnson was born to Harold Cleo and Effie Jewell (Ritter) Johnson on May 8, 1949 in Lawton, and departed this life in Comanche, on March 28, 2021 at the age of 71 years, 10 months and 20 days.
Jimmie grew up at Lawton, in the Lawton View Community, graduating from Lawton High School in 1968. He worked for the Housing Authority, Cloth World, Jewell’s Garage, did pizza delivery for Dominos and drove for ABC Cab.
Jimmie married Kathy A. McLain on Sept. 16, 1977 in Lawton where they made their home until moving to Walters in 1984. He owned and operated JJ’s Texaco for a short time and has since spent his days collecting antiques, Hot Wheels, knives and anything else that caught his eye.
Jimmie was a member of Open Door Church of God in Walters. He enjoyed walking, riding bikes, fishing, shooting guns, gardening, picking up pecans and mowing.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jewell Redding and his father, Harold Johnson and three brothers: Harold Cleo Johnson, Jr., Jerry Nelson Johnson and Carl Price Johnson, Sr.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy, of the home; his daughter, Mary L. (Johnson) Carney and husband, Kevin of Lawton; a sister, Mary Louise (Johnson) and Steve Webster of Mansfield, Ohio; five grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Austin Karkoska of Wichita Falls; Christopher Raymond Johnson of Lawton; Jimmie Lee Johnson II and Brianne of Walters; Michael Carney of Lawton and Kara Ann Michelle Sutter of Lawton; three great-grandchildren: Annabelle, Evalyn and Aurora Jewell; other relatives and a host of friends.