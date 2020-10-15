Funeral service for the Honorable Jim R. Glover will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 in The Elgin Public Schools High School Gymnasium.
The Honorable Jim R. Glover, former Speaker Pro Tempore of the Oklahoma State House of Representatives, retired lobbyist and farmer/rancher, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Oklahoma City following a brief battle with cancer.
Jim was born December 3, 1945 to Jim Glover Jr. and Opal (Adams) Glover in Holdenville, Oklahoma. Jim began his farm life at the tender age of seven years old working with his uncle Earl “Sonny” Glover and his Grandmother Hattie Glover on the family dairy farm. He attended Elgin Public School and was active in sports and agriculture. During his high school years, he began his own cattle operation and began his lifelong ranching career. Jim graduated from Elgin High School in 1964. He met Linda Gayle (Martinez) Glover during his summer break from Oklahoma State University. The couple were married in 1966 and had two children James Bruce and Jennifer Rae. While continuing to farm and ranch, he also became and union iron worker in which he and his family traveled and lived across the United States. Jim and Linda were married for 54 years.
In 1976, Jim was elected to the Oklahoma State House of Representatives working over two and a half decades, 13 consecutive terms, serving under six governors during his 26 years of service. He retired from his post in 2002. He holds the record as the longest serving Speaker Pro Tempore in Oklahoma history and was deemed the “Dean” of the House. In 1997, he was permanently named Speaker Pro Tempore Emeritus, a position of honor bestowed upon him by the Oklahoma Legislature.
Jim had a never-ending dedication to state, community service and helping those in need. He worked tirelessly to improve the well-being of all Oklahomans and fought for countless public issues. Most notably for implementing the seat belt law saving thousands of lives along with countless other improvements to Oklahoma government. He was an Honorary Oklahoma Highway Patrolman and Oklahoma Firefighter, he was also dedicated to the agriculture industry, cattle industry, and horse industry, along with countless other rural and state programs. He was known for his unmatched ability to rule with a firm hand and gavel, along with his gift of true bi-partisanship and special ability to promote cooperation from both sides of the isle. Although known as “The Enforcer,” he was also known as having a heart of gold.
After his retirement, he continued his work as a consultant for Remington Park, the Chickasaw Nation and numerous other groups and corporations. Jim will be remembered as a man with integrity, intellect, and was an extraordinary public servant.
He is survived by his wife Linda of the home, his son James Bruce and his wife Kelly; his daughter Jennifer and her husband Bay Rowland; his son Tim and his wife Cindy; and his grandchildren Jhett Glover, Cali and Dillan Rowland, Travis and Galen Glover; and 8 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews; his brothers Tommy Earl Glover and his wife Kathy, Larry Wayne Glover and his wife Janice; and his beloved sister Colleen Glover Holcomb and her husband Larry. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Janice Ann (Glover) McLane.
