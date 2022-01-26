Private family graveside service for Jim Dillman Rush will be held Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Letitia Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider officiating.
Friends may view from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the funeral home.
Jim Dillman Rush (aka... Honey, Dad, Pops, and Papaw) was called eternally home on Jan. 23, 2022. Jim was born and raised in the Panhandle of Texas. He met his forever best friend and wife Dorothy of 65 years in Perryton, Texas. Jim loved and worked in industrial facility and improvement construction. Jim served as construction foreman for many projects on Altus AFB and at Fort Sill. After retirement from construction, he returned to the workforce at Comanche Nation Casino as a guest services driver. After 12 plus years he finally permanently retired. Jim leaves a legacy of teaching all who worked with or for him and including his kids the value of hard work.
Jim's most favorite hobby and pastime was watching horse racing. He loved picking the winners. "Always bet on the gray!" Always a great time cheering on his pick for the race.
Jim is survived by wife, Dorothy; daughter, Marquetta (Phil) Fritsch and sons: Jimmy Rush and Shayne (Theresa) Rush; sister, Katy (Sam) Land; ten grandchildren and many great-grandkids.
He was preceded by his parents Rev. Ray and Silva Rush (Firestone); daughter, Jayne Richardson; sister, Faye Allen; and brothers: Ernest and Vernie Rush.
We will all miss his kindness, loyalty, humor, and knowledge.