Jim Bean, lovingly known as “Beaner,” age 70 of Crescent, left this earth on July 19, 2021 to be a warrior for Christ. He was born on March 6, 1951, in Lawton.
Jim was a longtime resident of both Crescent and Guthrie. He joined the Army at a very young age to proudly serve his country spending one year in the Vietnam jungle from 1969-1970 with A Battery, — 1st Battalion — 30thFA — 1st AIR CAV and that was enough of an overseas journey for him. His career totaled 25 years as a track foreman with the Santa Fe Railroad.
Jim’s dream of a farm came true, and he spent his retirement years loving his land and his many farm animal companions. Gardening was a passion, fruits, vegetables and especially tulips and roses. He could not wait to get up EACH and EVERY morning so he could “go to work.” He lived for that.
One of his most favorite loves was his motorcycle. He had ridden all his life until finding his final home with the Vietnam Vets/Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club (VNVLVMC). He said many times he had found what he had been looking for all his life.
Beaner will be greatly missed by Lisa, his wife, best friend, and greatest love of his life; daughters: Michele Barner and Stephanie Bean; sons: Michale Bean and Evan Pearson; sister, Vickie Limpf; his many grandchildren; and last but not least, his best friend, Damien (Dee) Mitchell II.
We thank you Lord for the comfort you have given Jim in his time of illness and for receiving him into your great kingdom.
From all your brothers at VNVLVMC — Beaner, welcome home Brother — to Thunder Chapter. Amen.
In lieu of flowers, please give heartfelt donations to the National League of Families for the POW/MIA in Southwest Asia (5673 Columbia Pike Suite 100 Falls Church, VA 22041; call
703-465-7432; or visit their website at https://www.pow-miafamilies.org)
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Crescent First Baptist Church (220 S. Grand, Crescent, OK 73028) at 10 a.m., with Paul Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery (2648 NE Jake Dunn Rd, Elgin, OK 73538).
Services are under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home in Guthrie.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from noon until 7 p.m.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook at www.hayesfh.com.