Funeral services for Jewell Henderson, 94, Lawton, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Lawton, Dr. Willie B. Smith officiating. Burial in the Temple Cemetery, Temple, OK that afternoon at 2 p.m. under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
In the year of our Lord Jesus Christ, July 26, 1925, a baby girl was born in the city of Temple, OK, by the name of Jewell Ervina to an Arthur and Lucille Tisdale.
She grew up from childhood, to adult, met and married a military man, by the name of Sgt. Gussie Jamison, under the leadership of Bishop Young, at Bethel COGIC, Lawton, OK. Born under this marriage was a daughter and 5 sons.
After the Death of Gussie Jamison, Jewell E. Jamison moved to Los Angeles, CA where she joined Testimonial Cathedral COGID, under the leadership of Bishop Bernard Hackworth. There she met and married Deacon, Samuel Henderson at which time she was very active in the choir, and pastor’s aide. Later joining West Angeles (COGIC), under the leadership of Bishop Charles E. Blake, whereby again she was songbird in the choir.
After her illness, she chose to return to Lawton, OK, at which time she and husband Samuel Henderson were under the watch care of Dr. Willie B. Smith, previous pastor of Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, Temple, OK. Later joining Bethlehem Baptist Church in Lawton, OK under the Leadership of Willie B. Smith where she became an active member of the Mother’s Board.
Survivors include 4 children and spouses: daughter, Edith Davis Hutchinson and Lou, 4 sons, Willie Charles Jamison and Karen, Shaheed Fareed Jamison, David Michael Jamison, and Kelvin Maurice Jamison and Loretta Thompson-Jamison; her brother, Quinzell Tisdale; her extended Henderson Family; and a host of 13 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; a brother, Herman Tisdale; a son, James Jamison; and a grandson, Shannon Davis.