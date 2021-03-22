Funeral services for Jewell Elva (Kemp) Porter, 99, of Lawton will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor David McCracken, New Life Assembly of God, Cache, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will follow in the Highland Cemetery, Lawton.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Elva went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, March 19, 2021 at her home in Lawton. She was born Dec. 29, 1921 in Odell, Texas to Roy and Cora Floyd. On Feb. 1, 1939 she married Lee Kemp in Altus. He preceded her in death on Feb. 1, 1975. They had four children: Connie, Sherry, Tony and Teddy. Following Lee’s death, she married Trenton Porter. She was a very talented, creative artist. Oil paintings, deco podge, sculptures out of car parts from Kemp Motor Sales, and flowers were her mediums of choice. She was a member of the Pansy/Iris Garden Club and had won many purple/blue ribbons for her arrangements. She was a self-taught paleontologist who spent many fun hours hunting dinosaur fossils. Her greatest find was a Lepidodendron tree from 280-350 million years ago. It was on display at the Museum of the Great Plains and then was donated to Cameron University. She was interviewed on television and honored by the City of Lawton and the museum staff. She was a kind-hearted Christian who loved waltzing at the VFW, bling clothes, amber jewelry, helping people and animals. She had been crowned Queen of Lawton’s Harvest Moon Ball three times.
Elva is survived by her children: Sherry (Dennis) Bly; Tony (Rose) Kemp, and Teddy (Terri) Kemp. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Ricky (Elizabeth) Traughber; Kevin Traughber; Vicky (Kevin) Mallow; Annette (Chris) Heinz; Nanette Bly; David Kemp; Steven Kemp; Brandon (Candice) Hardegree; Krystal (Craig) Hardegree; Ashley Kemp; Carlee Kemp; her great-grandchildren: Kacey; Sean; Heather; Braiden; Kora; Gage; Penelope Jewel; Piper Jade; Shannon; Kyle; Steven; Crystalin; Ricky Lee; Tiffany; Darin; Christopher and many more precious great and great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, both of her husbands, her daughter Connie and an infant son, Lee Kemp, Jr.
