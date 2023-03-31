Word has been received of the death of former Lawton resident, Jewell Christian, 82, of Port Charlotte, Florida.
Mrs. Christian passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 in Port Charlotte, Florida after an extended illness.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
A memorial service will be held in July.
Jewell was born on Oct. 25, 1940 in Lawton to Dan and Gladys Viola (Farrar) Harrison. She grew up in Lawton where she attended school. She married Robert Howard Christian Nov. 16, 1957. Jewell was the cafeteria manager for Lawton Public Schools until retiring from Tomlinson Junior High School. She remained in Lawton after Mr. Christian passed away on June 2, 2012 until moving to Port Charlotte, Florida in 2019.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Carmen Christian, of Port Charlotte, FL; her grandsons and a granddaughter-in-law: Robert A. Christian and Keven and Katelyn Christian; and many nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Gladys Harrison; four brothers: Malcolm, Gene, Dearl, and Don Harrison; and five sisters: Ruth Hennessee, Lois Boice, Helen Lewis, Laquita Graham, and Shirley Batson.