Funeral for Jesus G. Salazar, 95, Lawton is pending with Whinery Huddleston.
Mr. Salazar died July 27, 2020.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com.
Updated: July 30, 2020 @ 5:51 pm
