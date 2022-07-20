Graveside Services for Jessie Willie Edward Salmon, 89, will be at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Register book will be available to sign and send condolences to the family at Howard-Harris Funeral Services, Lawton on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Jesse was born in Vandalia, Missouri, on Sept. 2, 1932. He received a Bachelor of Art Education with a Minor in Physical Education from Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, and a Master of Education from Southwestern University in Weatherford. He also received a second Masters degree in Counseling and a third Masters degree in Administration. Jesse also played 3i baseball in the Negro Baseball Leagues.
Jesse served in the US Army during the Vietnam War from 1955 to 1957 and received an honorable discharge. He received medals for Good Conduct and Marksmanship.
Jesse dedicated his life to education. As an Art and Literature teacher, he began his career in 1961 in Lawton. Due to Brown vs. Board of Education, Jesse volunteered to be the first and only black teacher at Eisenhower Junior and Senior High. Little did he know that he would not have a classroom. However, he did not allow this to discourage him. Jesse’s solution was to teach classes under a tree on sunny days and in the cafeteria and hallways on all other days. Seven years later, when he left, he had the largest classroom in the school, and he was loved and respected by his students, parents, and coworkers.
His subsequent career progression was to become a Secondary School Counselor at Lawton High School. In 1976, he became the Administrator Assistant for Student Services, and in 1988, he became the Director of Re-Entry Outreach Center for Dropouts. He finished his educational career as a Director for The Child Care and Adult Food Program in 1997 before he retired. After retirement, Jesse moved back to Vandalia, MO, and worked as a caseworker for the Women’s Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center, where he retired a second time.
Family was the most important thing to Jesse. He married Louretha Burks and to their union were born four children — Terry (Iva), Jesse Jr. (Carolyn), Lorri (Duuna), and Laucresha (Jeff). He has seven grandchildren: Chanille, Kamarr, Jesse III, Sacia, Micheal, Trennesia, Jeffrey II, and seven great-grandchildren: Aidan, Arianna, Violet, Ignatius, Christian, Kai, and Eva.
On July 13, 2022 at his residence in Vandalia, he went home to the Lord surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Clement, Robert, and Benjamin; sisters: Virgie Overton, Mayme (O.C.) Salmon and Bezolia Salmon.
Survivors include two brothers: Dolly (Leo) Salmon and Matthew Salmon and wife Catharine all of Vandalia; two sisters: Lillian Johnson and Inez McPike of Vandalia.
Jesse was a proud Golden Life member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. He was also the founding member and board president for the Lincoln School Restoration Committee for the concerned citizens for Lincoln School organization.
The funeral service will be held at Wilshire Church of Christ in Oklahoma City on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 2 p.m. Burial with Military Honors will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton, following the service.
Services entrusted to Howard-Harris Funeral Services 580-353-8838