Jessie Mildred Mendozarosas, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She went to her heavenly home on January 21, 2021.
Graveside service is Jan. 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Scott KCA Cemetery with Pastor Bill Foote officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Jessie was born in Lawton on Jan. 10,1946, to Earl and Daisy Perdasofpy Burgess Sr. She graduated from Elgin High School and went on to receive her bachelor’s in art from Cameron. She was a member of the Comanche Nation.
Jessie was a lifelong servant of the lord and attended Mt. Scott Comanche UMC.
She was survived by her beloved husband Miguel Mendozarosas, two children she loved dearly Angela Bordeaux (Mike), Sean Emhoolah (Jessica), loving grandchildren Cynthia, Bryce, Victoria, Zachary, Skye, Alexander, Christina, Nicholas, Mason, Lauren and a very special great-granddaughter Emma Emhoolah. Her sisters and brothers Julene Guitierrez of Espanola, New Mexico, Ronnie Burgess, Donnie Burgess, Barbara Dankowski, Martha Irving, Betty Luna, Leora Ramos and Earl Burgess Jr. Many nieces and nephews that all loved her very much.
Preceded in death her parents Earl and Daisy Burgess Sr.; her brothers Wayne “Pokie” Motah and Teddy Burgess Sr.