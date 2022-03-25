Graveside services for Jessica Sprieck, 79, of Lawton, Oklahoma, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Fletcher Cemetery under direction of Fletcher Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Jessica Vee Jones Sprieck was born on Jan. 2, 1943, in Fletcher, Oklahoma, to John Curtis and Naomi Newcombe Jones. She was afflicted with polio when she was 8 months old, but it never affected her attitude or determination to live a full life.
She graduated from Lawton High School in 1962. She attended Cameron College and then started a career with Civil Service at Fort Sill, OK. During her career at Fort Sill, she met a soldier from Nebraska. She and Raymond Sprieck were married on March 19, 1976. The Army sent them to Germany for four years and they enjoyed traveling and visiting the castles and other landmarks there. Raymond preceded her in death in April 2020.
She is survived by three sisters: Pat Thomas, Lou Jones-Baldwin and Melissa Shaw and sister-in-law, Joanne Jones, all of Lawton, OK; stepdaughter, Susan Alley and her son Matthew Alley; nieces: Debbie Thomas, Connie Benningfield, Tina Guerassio, Pam Urbanek, Leigh Marteney, Beth Jackson and Whitney Jones; nephews: Danny Thomas, Vince Guerassio, John Guerassio and Christopher Boyd; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. She was “Aunt Jeckie” to all of them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Naomi Jones; brother, John Curtis Jones; sister, Dorothy Guerassio; and nephew Jeffrey Jones.